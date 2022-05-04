White Assures Ferguson’s Job Safe Regardless Of UFC 274 Outcome

UFC President Dana White says Tony Ferguson’s job status isn’t in jeopardy, regardless of how his upcoming fight vs. Michael Chandler turns out.

Ferguson will face Chandler on the UFC 274 main card this weekend. It is a matchup between two lightweight contenders looking to get back in the title chase.

While Chandler has suffered back-to-back losses, they’ve come against Charles Oliveira in a title fight, and in a back-and-forth war with Justin Gaethje. Ferguson has struggled over his last three losses to Gaethje, Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush.

But while it’s uncertain if Ferguson will return to form this weekend at UFC 274, White is standing firm when it comes to his place in the promotion.

“Well, you’re still talking about number 5 versus number 7 in the nastiest division in the sport,” White said in a recent interview with The Underground’s John Morgan. “So if you look at who they’ve lost to, it’s all the best in the world. And these guys, they always bring it. They always come to fight. No, nobody’s fighting for their life in this one.”

Ferguson earned the interim lightweight title over Kevin Lee at UFC 216. The UFC was just days away from seeing Ferguson finally face Khabib Nurmagomedov next before Ferguson tore his knee during fight week.

Before his recent losing streak, Ferguson picked up impressive wins over Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone. He earned a spot in the UFC following his win of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 13.

Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the toughest lightweights in UFC history, but he’ll look to get back in the win column against Chandler this weekend. It doesn’t sound like White and the UFC plan to part ways with Ferguson anytime soon.

