Dana White Shuts Down The Probability Of Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4

Dana White may not be booking a fourth fight between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno after all.

The flyweight championship may be taking a turn. A few months ago, it seemed like the champion Figueiredo was on a crash course with his familiar foe Moreno, but that may have changed. When asked about the probability of that fight being made next, UFC President Dana White shut it down quickly.

“Probably not. Yeah, it’s probably not gonna happen,” White said.

Back in March, the rumors of the fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno began to circulate. The targeted date for the next chapter between them was July, however as the summer began to creep up, this began to change.

First, Figueiredo cited Moreno and his team as racists and asked the UFC not to make that fight with them. Moreno denied this claim and urged the fight to continue.

More recently Figueiredo began talking about needing time off to heal from an injury. He claimed he would be able to fight but would not be at 100 percent. All of these reasons seem to lean towards the fact that the fourth fight between these two in a row may not be the optimal option at this point.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno

If and when Figueiredo is ready to return, another option could be Kai Kara-France. He offered to be the fill-in when the Tetralogy was first announced. Kara-France is on a three-fight win streak, with his most recent win coming over Askar Askarov in March.

As for Moreno, his last three fights were battling it out with Figueiredo, both winning and losing the title. He is still ranked number one in the division, and with the champ on the shelf for an undisclosed amount of time, it could be him against Kara-France next.

Would you want to see the fourth fight between Figueiredo and Moreno?