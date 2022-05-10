White Supports Immediate LW Title Shot For Volkanovski If Wins Continue

If featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is intent on moving up to lightweight, UFC President Dana White says he’ll likely get a title shot.

Volkanovski is slated to face former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a trilogy bout at UFC 276. This comes after recent title defenses over ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski is without a doubt one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world after winning 21 straight fights. On his way to the title, he defeated featherweight standouts such as former champion José Aldo and former title challenger Chad Mendes.

Volkanovski has iterated his plans to eventually become a two-weight world champion in the UFC. His coach has also opined that the 145lb king deserves an immediate lightweight title shot if he ends up following through on a move.

During his UFC 274 post-fight press conference, White gave Volkanovski the green light for a title shot if he intends to eventually make the move to 155 pounds.

“If he continues to win and dominate that division and he wants to move up to that division, he could take on the champion,” White said of Volkanovski.

The lightweight title is currently vacant after Charles Oliveira failed to make weight ahead of UFC 274. Oliveira is the No. 1 contender and is expected to fight for his vacated belt next, potentially against Volkanovski.

First thing’s first for Volkanovski though, as he gets ready to face Holloway in a highly-anticipated third fight at UFC 276. The two were supposed to square off earlier this year before Holloway pulled out due to an injury.

