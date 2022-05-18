Vettori vs. Whittaker Agree To Move Fight To Sep. 3 In Paris

Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker have apparently agreed to fight on September 3 in Paris, France.

The pair were officially booked against each other for UFC 275, set for Singapore on June 11. However, Whittaker was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury. Now, the two have taken to social media to apparently re-book their fight.

Alright so I guess since can’t find an opponent any earlier I’m fighting Whittaker in Paris.

You better show the fuck up this time.

“Alright so I guess since can’t find an opponent any earlier I’m fighting Whittaker in Paris. You better show the fuck up this time. Lets do it, I’ve been waiting for too long now.”

Whittaker would then respond with one word.

“Paris,” Whittaker wrote above a fire-up image of himself.

If this fight does take place on September 3, it would not be the main event, as that honor has already been reserved for Frenchman Ciryl Gane and his opponent Tai Tuivasa.

Having fallen short against Israel Adesanya for the second time at UFC 263 last summer, as well as championship glory on that occasion, Vettori is looking to climb his way back to contention and a potential trilogy with the reigning titleholder.

After getting off to a good start by dispatching Paulo Costa in a UFC Fight Night main event last October, “The Italian Dream” is hoping to continue that momentum in 2022, something it initially appeared he’d have the chance to do against former champion Robert Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker most recently challenged Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 271, losing the bout via a competitive unanimous decision. A win over Vettori would go a long way in keeping Whittaker on the hunt to recapturing the championship he once held.

