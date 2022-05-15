Watch: Will Spann Traps Opponent’s Arm With Vicious Omoplata

Flyweight Will Spann secured one of the nastiest omoplata submissions you’ll ever see during a recent Cage Fury FC event.

Spann made his second professional MMA appearance on the main card of CFFC 108 on Saturday. He won his professional debut at CFFC 102 last October in a first-round submission victory over Ben Coyle.

Spann didn’t just defeat Brandon Davis at CFFC 108 but also recorded one of the best submissions of 2022 to date just minutes into their fight.

Watch him trap Davis’ arm in an omoplata submission below.

Submission of the year candidate incoming!



Omoplata alert!!!



Will Spann gets it done! #CFFC108 pic.twitter.com/mS3BYKanA6 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 14, 2022

Spann is now 2-0 in his professional career after winning four of five on the amateur level.

A few fights after Spann’s finish, Luke Fernandez knocked out Dymere Rappa for the CFFC light heavyweight title. In the main event, Da’Mon Blackshear made his first successful title defense of his bantamweight belt against Josh Smith via third-round submission.

What is your reaction to this omoplata submission?