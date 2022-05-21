Wisconsin MMA Fighter Under Investigation For Violent Conduct

An MMA fighter from Wisconsin is currently under investigation amidst reports of violent conduct involving women.

29-year-old Frank Schuman was identified in a Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office as having committed acts of violence directed against women.

No details regarding the number of violent acts or the number of women involved has been shared at this time. Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin, including the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice, is actively involved in acquiring information related to Schuman’s involvement in the alleged incident(s).

(Pure Fighting Championships)

Authorities in Wisconsin have requested that anyone with information pertaining to Schuman or any of these violent acts contact them as soon as possible.

Active in MMA competition since 2010, Frank “The Nightmare” Schuman went 6-3 as an amateur fighter before making his pro debut in 2014. He’s gone 11-6 as a professional with the majority of his bouts contested for the California-based MMA promotion King of the Cage. That record includes a 2016 submission lost to UFC veteran Zak Ottow, shortly before the latter fighter joined the UFC.

Schuman most recently fought Eric Wisely at Caged Aggression 27 in 2020 and was stopped by strikes in the second round.

The Wisconsin-native was previously found guilty on three counts of domestic battery against his ex-wife in 2018 and served an eight-month jail sentence.

What’s your reaction to these new allegations involving Frank Schuman?