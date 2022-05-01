Sunday, May 1, 2022
Yoel Romero vs. Alex Polizzi Set For Bellator 280 On May 6

By Andrew Starc
Romero Polizzi
PHOTOS: GETTY/TWITTER

Yoel Romero will now face Alex Polizzi at Bellator 280 following the late withdrawal of his original opponent, Melvin Manhoef.

The light heavyweight bout was initially reported by Dutch outlet Redactie Telesport. It will feature as the co-main event of Bellator 280, which will take place on May 6 at AccorHotels Arena in Paris.

Rising light heavyweight Polizzi is stepping in on short notice due to an injury sustained by Romero’s original opponent, Manhoef. According to Redactie Telesport, Manhoef was injured while apprehending three alleged attempted burglars.

Polizzi will go into the bout riding a three-fight win streak. The 30-year-old has lost just once since making his Bellator debut in 2020. In March this year, Polizzi defeated Jose Augusto Azevedo via rear-naked choke, and in September 2021, earned a split-decision win over Grant Neal.

Romero Davis
PHOTO: BELLATOR

Meanwhile, Romero will be attempting to achieve his first win in Bellator. The 43-year-old lost to Phil Davis via split decision in his promotional debut in September last year. Romero is now riding a four-fight losing streak, having previously lost to Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa, and Robert Whittaker as a UFC middleweight.

With the change to the co-main event, the Bellator 280 lineup now includes:

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

Yoel Romero vs Alex Polizzi

Lorenz Larkin vs. Kyle Stewart

Davion Franklin vs. TBA

Soren Bak vs. Charlie Leary

Gavin Hughes vs. Yves Landu

Pedro Carvalho vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Gregory Babene vs. Mike Shipman

Thibault Gouti vs. Lewis Long

Fabacary Diatta def. Jordan Barton

Joel Kouadja vs. Nicolo Solli

Lucie Bertaud vs. Katarzyna Sadura

Bourama Camara vs. Victor Verchere

Mathieu Ducios vs. Youcef Ouabbas

Who do you think will have their hand raised at Bellator 280, Yoel Romero or Alex Polizzi?

Andrew Starc
