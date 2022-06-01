Zhang Weili Reacts To Rose Namajunas Offering Joanna Jędrzejczyk Help

Zhang Weili has reacted to Rose Namajunas offering Joanna Jędrzejczyk help training ahead of their fight.

Namajunas suggested potentially assisting Jędrzejczyk ahead of her rematch with Zhang during a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

“I didn’t totally make that decision in my mind yet but I was just thinking about it,” Namajunas said. “Nothing personal against Weili or anything but you know Henry Cejudo was kind of talking some crap before our rematch. I’m just kidding.”

Zhang recently caught wind of these comments, reacting to them during a recent interview. It’s safe to say the former Chinese champion is not a fan.

“Well, if I’m Rose, I would not do something like this because Joanna has her own team. ATT is a very professional, elite team. They produced many champions,” Zhang said.

“And you go interfere at this point that’s a little bit… I don’t know what she’s trying to do. Does she think Joanna’s team is not good enough or what?

“I don’t know. I definitely would not do that in her shoes.”

Zhang and Namajunas are certainly no strangers to one another. Namajunas took the title off Zhang back in April of 2021 with a nasty first-round head kick. Their rematch later that year ended up being a split decision victory for Namajunas yet again.

Now, fresh off the first two losses of her UFC career, Zhang is looking to bounce back for a big win against Jędrzejczyk in their rematch at UFC 275 in Singapore on June 11.

The pair initially fought in what was arguably the greatest women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) fights of all time. Zhang edged out Jędrzejczyk via split decision at UFC 248, retaining her then-women’s strawweight title.

Now, the pair hope to replicate the magic they made two years ago, in a bout that could very well determine the next challenger for the 115-pound throne.

What do you think about Namajunas offering to help Jędrzejczyk train ahead of her rematch with Zhang Weili? Sound off in the comments!

Quotes via MiddleEasy