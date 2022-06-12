12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter At Center Of Legal Battle In London

12-year-old Archie Battersbe is an aspiring MMA fighter who is currently the center of an intense legal battle in London.

On April 7, Archie was found unconscious at his Essex home and transported to Royal London Hospital. The 12-year-old has yet to regain consciousness, and doctors have claimed it’s “very likely” the boy is “brain-stem dead” according to the report from MyLondon.

Archie’s mother Hollie Dance has stayed by his side in the hospital and has been battling for him to remain on life-support despite the opinions of doctors. The family are currently awaiting a ruling from London’s High Court on whether or not Archie’s treatment should continue.

Dance has created a support page for Archie that now has over 10,000 followers, as well as GoFundMe and JustGiving pages to help with medical and legal fees. Speaking to MyLondon, Dance said the cause has attracted considerable attention and support.

“The support we’ve had has been incredible. You also get some trolls but I’m not interested in what they have to say. We’ve had such support from friends and family, we’ve had people from all over the world get in contact. We’ve had people from America, Australia, you name it.”

The report claims Archie was found with a ligature around his neck that was related to a viral social media game. An unnamed specialist who testified at the hearing on Tuesday stated there had been “no effort to breathe, no movement, no cough, no gag, fixed pupils” from Archie for the last 8 weeks.

Following after his older brother Tom, the 12-year-old had just recently begun training to be an MMA fighter.

“My son is fighting fit, he was training to be an MMA fighter for goodness sake,” Dance told MyLondon. “He was an athlete, always doing his gymnastics and had never been ill in his life…When he was younger, I found him once with his finger in the plug socket and I joked ‘well that’s where you get all your energy from.’”

A judge is expected to make a decision regarding the case on Monday. Archie’s family have already indicated they will appeal the decision in the event that it doesn’t go their way.

