Updated PFL 6 Card: Budd Out, Kayla Harrison Gets New Opponent

PFL 6 will see a new lightweight main event now that Julia Budd withdrew due to injury, prompting Kayla Harrison to be matched with new opponent, Kaitlyn Young.

ESPN was the first to report the news of the main event change. As of this writing, the nature of Budd’s injury is undisclosed.

Budd was a longtime member of Bellator MMA before making the leap over to PFL last year. She was the Bellator featherweight champion in her time there and successfully defended her title three times.

Budd made her PFL debut last year in Oct. 2021 with a unanimous decision win over Kaitlin Young, making her first foray at lightweight a success. She ran into some trouble in her first fight of the 2022 season, losing to Genah Fabian by decision after Fabian missed weight for the bout.

Budd’s replacement, Kaitlyn Young, has a pro MMA record of 12-12, last competing in a unanimous decision loss to Budd last year.

Harrison has yet to lose in her professional MMA career. She is seven years younger than Budd and has been running the PFL lightweight division since 2018. After testing free agency she decided to stick with PFL for the 2022 season and plans to take home the championship and the one million dollar prize at the end.

The updated PFL 6 full fight card is as follows:

Kayla Harrison vs. Kaitlyn Young

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Gleison Tibau

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo