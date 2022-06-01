2022 PFL 6 Card Announced Featuring Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

The next PFL event of 2022 will see a lightweight matchup between Kayla Harrison and Julia Budd as the main event.

The 2022 PFL regular season is coming to a close and the last event before the playoffs has just been announced. PFL 6 will feature some of the organization’s biggest stars including Kayla Harrison who will be taking on Julia Budd in the main event. The event will be held in the OTE Arena in Atlanta on July 1, 2022.

Budd was a longtime member of Bellator MMA before making the leap over to PFL last year. She was the Bellator featherweight champion in her time there and successfully defended her title three times.

Budd made her PFL debut last year in Oct. 2021 with a unanimous decision win over Kaitlin Young, making her first foray at lightweight a success. She ran into some trouble in her first fight of the 2022 season, losing to Genah Fabian by decision after Fabian missed weight for the bout. Now Budd will have to take on divisional favorite and last year’s champion Harrison.

Harrison has yet to lose in her professional MMA career. She is seven years younger than Budd and has been running the PFL lightweight division since 2018. After testing free agency she decided to stick with PFL for the 2022 season and plans to take home the championship and the one million dollar prize at the end.

PFL 6 full fight card is as follows:

Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

Rory MacDonald vs. Sadibou Sy

Ray Cooper III vs. Brett Cooper

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Jarrah Al-Silawi vs. Magomed Umalatov

Larissa Pacheco vs. Genah Fabian

Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Gleison Tibau

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Abigail Montes

Martina Jindrova vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Vanessa Melo

Do you think Julia Budd has what it takes to hand Harrison her first loss?