Adesanya Shares Prediction For Teixeira/Procházka Clash Of Styles

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction of the UFC 275 main event.

A big UFC Pay-Per-View is happening this weekend from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. This event brings a huge amount of talent and two big title fights on the card. The main event is a much-anticipated light heavyweight bout between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka. This will be the first title defense for Teixeira since winning the title back in October.

Although Teixeira is the champion, some people believe that Procházka has what it takes to be a champion himself. One man who believes it might just be Procházka’s time to shine is middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He spoke on his thoughts for this bout and gave his production.

“One thing I like about people like Jiří is they just come out of nowhere and just take a whole new aspect of martial arts and immerse themselves in it and then we get to witness it and see the devastation,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “When it comes time to fight the striking is awkward, but it works for him he’s long, he’s rangy, fights hands down, good looks.”

Although Adesanya is high on the UFC newcomer, he has much respect for Teixeira. Adesanya knows firsthand what a task it is to face Jan Blachowicz in the cage. He made the jump up to try his hand at the light heavyweight strap but could not get past Blachowicz, Teixeira did.

“Glover’s much more intelligent with his striking, he is much more textbook, is much more disciplined too,” he said. “Jiří’s much more expressive with striking and also they both come forward and fight so who can make the other person take more of a back step and will work.”

In the end, Adesanya made his prediction as he does for some fight cards.

“If I’m gonna bet I’m gonna go with Jiří, young, energy, tall, rangy, awkward, Glover’s had problems with them the past was why we fight because now we’re in the present,” Adesanya explained. “So he has to be patient.”

Do you agree with Adesanya’s prediction? Who do you have winning the UFC 257 main event?