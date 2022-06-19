Fighters React to Adrian Yanez’s Brutal TKO Win Over Tony Kelley

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez put an early end to one of UFC Austin’s most anticipated bouts when he stopped Tony Kelley in the first round.

Many fans had this matchup circled due to Kelley’s controversial comments while acting as a cornerman for his girlfriend Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 54.

Kelley’s viral statements caused him and Yanez to exchange words in the lead-up to this fight, and the two had to be separated at the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Watch Yanez light up Kelley with punches to earn the TKO victory below.

A STATEMENT IN HIS HOME STATE 😤@yanezmma was determined to get the finish at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/XZOB45HOqi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

A number of UFC fighters were impressed by the 28-year-old’s performance.

@yanezmma looking like a contender! Amazing combinations and aggression — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) June 18, 2022

YANEZ is a problem at 135!!! The precision is unreal 😳😳 #UFCAustin — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 18, 2022

That boy Yanez got some very nice hands!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022

YEOOO!!! That was FILTHY!!! My guy wants some more!!! Adrian Yanez is the real deal ladies and gents! Just incase you didn’t know that yet! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

Told you, Yanez is underrated & one hell of a prospect #UFCAustin @ufc — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022

Damn Yanez is so slick! #UFCAustin — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez is now 5-0 in the UFC after earning a contract on Contender Series 2020. Aside from a split-decision against Davey Grant, Yanez has finished all of his UFC opponents via strikes.

