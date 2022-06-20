Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Flying-Knee Finish In Under 20 Seconds

Featherweight MMA fighter Alexandre Castro didn’t take long to finish Elifrank Cariolano in emphatic fashion at Jungle Fight 108 in Brazil.

Cariolano was the initial aggressor when he backed Castro backed up with a flurry of strikes after the two Brazilians met in the center of the cage. “Negão WIFI” managed to land a counter-right hand that staggered Cariolano and allowed Castro to get his back off the fence.

15 second flying knee KO by Alexandre Castro at Jungle Fight 108 pic.twitter.com/ioDUb2ttNe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 20, 2022

That brief moment was all “Negão WIFI” needed to reset and come forward with a flying knee that floored Cariolano. Castro quickly jumped in with a follow-up right hand before the referee stopped the fight.

Castro extended his current win streak to 4 with this knockout victory. This was his second bout for Jungle Fight after he debut in the promotion earlier this year, and the 40-year-old is now 8-2 overall in his MMA career.

