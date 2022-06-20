Aljamain Sterling Reveals New Business Venture He Plans To Pursue

Aljamain Sterling is trying to set up for life after the Octagon and has revealed the business venture he’s working on to get started.

Sterling was recently a guest on UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” During the conversation, Sterling explained that he’s setting up for life outside of the Octagon.

He revealed he’s looking to get into the rum business to branch out of mixed martial arts (MMA).

“I always like fighters that branch out and start doing (new) things. Because obviously, it’s a short career window, so you gotta make the most out of it while you can. And I’m hoping to try to do the same thing. I’m trying to start a rum company.”

While it’s good to start setting up for the future ahead of time, Sterling likely has a lot of time left inside the Octagon. He’s currently on a seven-fight win streak, including the capture and successful defense of the 135-pound title.

This isn’t the first time Sterling has mentioned retirement, however. He actually recently considered walking away from the sport due to the injury issues he was dealing with prior to his fight with Petr Yan this past April.

It took Sterling over a year to get back into the Octagon, but when he did, he defeated Yan via split decision. Now, Sterling can move forward in attempt to string together a dominant reign as champion in a division filled with hungry, proven challengers.

As far as the liquor industry is concerned, Sterling would be following behind the footsteps of big names like Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, who have both started their own alcohol businesses.

In McGregor’s case, he was able to be the highest paid athlete of 2021 on Forbes’ annual list after selling the majority stake of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey company for a reported $600 million.

What do you think about Aljamain Sterling setting up for the future after fighting? Sound off in the comments section below!