Sterling Assures Cejudo He’s Interested In A Fight After “Hoe” Taunt

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling may be on a collision course with Henry Cejudo for his next title defense.

Sterling is pondering his options regarding his next bantamweight title defense. He most recently outlasted Petr Yan via a split decision at UFC 273 earlier this year.

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw had been assumed to be the next man up, but Sterling also expressed interest in fights with Dominick Cruz and José Aldo during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

One prominent name left out of Sterling’s brainstorming was Cejudo, who recently re-entered the USADA pool and appears set for a return to the Octagon later this year. After getting word of Sterling’s comments, Cejudo blasted the 135lb champion on social media.

“Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with [Daniel Cormier] he stopped bringing my name up,” Cejudo said of Sterling. “You a smart little hoe [Aljamain Sterling] relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so-called legends lasted one round and the other two.”

Following Cejudo’s attacks, Sterling hit back at the former champion in a recent tweet.

“Lol don’t get your speedos in a bunch cupcake,” Sterling replied. “Ask the media why they didn’t add the parts of me accepting a fight with you. But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!”

Cejudo retired from the UFC following a win over Cruz at UFC 249. He has since hinted at a UFC comeback and a potential move to featherweight to challenge Alexander Volkanovski.

Dillashaw seems to be the most logical option for the next title shot against Sterling, but Cejudo seems open to a move back to his divisional stomping grounds for an opportunity to become a three-time UFC champion.

Do you want to see Aljamain Sterling face Henry Cejudo next?