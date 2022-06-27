Aljamain Sterling Gets Nostalgic Watching Jon Jones Coach At PFL 5

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling knows what it’s like to get one-on-one advice from UFC legend Jon Jones.

Jones made a rare public appearance this weekend at PFL 5 in Atlanta, GA on Saturday. He was one of the cornermen for PFL heavyweight and former UFC fighter Maurice Greene for his fight against Denis Goltsov.

Jones got the opportunity to showcase his vast knowledge of the fight game, along with his ability to communicate and inspire his teammates, during the fight. A clip of Jones cornering Greene went viral on social media after being aired on the PFL broadcast.

Listen in on Jones’ corner work at PFL 5 below.

Greene getting corner advice from the Legend Jon Jones#2022PFL5 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/Ci2eFrrfXE — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 25, 2022

Many MMA fans praised Jones for the brief look into his cornering style. However, it was a tough outing for Greene who ended up losing via a unanimous decision to Goltsov.

On an Instagram post from MMA Fighting showing the corner work, Sterling reflected on a time when Jones helped him with his development early on.

“Love this version of Jones,” Sterling said. “Reminds me of my freshman year at SUNY Morrisville, and recorded and coached me, with coach. Good ol days!”

Sterling and Jones were briefly teammates at Morrisville State College in New York. Jones studied Criminal Justice before dropping out and pursuing his career in MMA.

Jones is anticipating a return to the UFC later this year, potentially against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. The former light heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

While Jones has had his fair share of controversies away from fighting, he’s had a significant impact on fighters like Sterling who have managed to make the climb towards championship gold.

