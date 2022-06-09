Aljamain Sterling Requests Money From Naysayers After Petr Yan Win

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling wants those who picked Petr Yan to beat him at UFC 273 to pay up.

Sterling defeated Yan via a split decision in the UFC 273 co-headliner. The fight was a rematch of a controversial finish to their first matchup at UFC 259 last year.

Sterling was subject to a high amount of hate from UFC fans before, during, and now after his win over Yan. After winning the latest chapter of his rivalry with Yan, he has taken the time to hit back at his detractors on social media.

In a recent tweet, Sterling made a simple demand to his haters.

If you lost money betting on Petr Yan to beat me, CashApp my $5 for that L 😂 I needed that money since April 9th. 😤https://t.co/bG1ZZQ12NT — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 8, 2022

“If you lost money betting on Petr Yan to beat me, CashApp my $5 for that L,” Sterling tweeted. “I needed that money since April 9th.”

Sterling is beginning to get credit for his recent victories. He was honored with ‘Aljamain Sterling Day’ in Nassau County, NY earlier this year and the hostility towards him has seemed to die down a little bit since UFC 273.

Sterling is expected to face former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for his next defense later this year, and he’ll likely have to deal with the naysayers once again. Nevertheless, he seems more prepared than ever to handle online trolls and doubters.

What are your thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s request for his haters to pay up?