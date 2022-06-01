Sterling Ponders Move Up To 145 For “Fun” Fight Against Volkanovski

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling‘s days at 135lbs may be numbered, as he recently pondered on social media.

Sterling is fresh off of his rematch win over Petr Yan at UFC 273 earlier this year. In their first matchup last year, Sterling earned the belt via disqualification after Yan landed an illegal knee late in the fight.

Sterling’s latest win over Yan proves the haters wrong and that he deserves the respect of a UFC champion. However, he may not be on the throne for much longer as he recently hinted at a move to featherweight.

In a recent tweet, Sterling was asked about a future fight with Alexander Volkanovski and praised the featherweight champion.

Would be a FUN as fight I think. That man is a tank! Having his scalp on the resume would be a major accomplishment. We’ll see. Until then, I have work to do at 135 https://t.co/n5InfAfcbP — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2022

“Would be a FUN [ass] fight I think,” Sterling opined. “That man is a tank! Having his scalp on the resume would be a major accomplishment. We’ll see. Until then, I have work to do at 135.”

This came after a tweet he posted just 30 minutes before, in which he dismissed the idea of facing his teammate Merab Dvalishvili and alluded to his desire to step aside.

After Merab’s next win, I will probably have to move up, to allow him his chance that he earned, to make history for Georgia 🇬🇪 to win a world title. We will figure it out. https://t.co/buDwgCSObs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 31, 2022

“After Merab’s next win, I will probably have to move up, to allow him his chance that he earned, to make history for Georgia 🇬🇪 to win a world title,” Sterling tweeted. “We will figure it out.”

Dvalishvili most recently defeated former title challenger Marlon Moraes in his last performance. He could be one or two wins away from a bantamweight title shot, but Sterling seems uncomfortable facing his teammate.

Sterling also recently stated that he considered retirement before the rematch with Yan. Nevertheless, he doesn’t sound like a fighter who could be on his way out of the sport.

Volkanovski will face Max Holloway in a trilogy at UFC 276, and the winner could be potentially on the way to a matchup with Sterling if he follows through on his recent comments.

