Aljamain Sterling Wants Henry Cejudo To Beg Him For Title Shot

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling wants former division king Henry Cejudo to beg him for a title opportunity.

Cejudo recently took to Twitter and called for Sterling to “sign the contract” for them to fight. He added that, after he knocks Sterling out, he’ll put his Olympic Gold Medal around Sterling’s neck so he knows what it’s like to be a real champion.

“Hey Allshitstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ.”

Sterling responded by suggesting Cejudo will have to beg for it, simply replying, “Say please.”

The trash talk between Sterling and Cejudo has picked up ever since “Triple C” announced his re-entry into the USADA testing pool with a commitment to returning to active competition.

Cejudo once ruled as the dual-weight champion of both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions. He ended his MMA career back in May of 2020 after a successful 135-pound title defense over Dominick Cruz.

Now, however, Cejudo seems eager to get back into the cage and become a UFC champion once again. In his absence, Sterling has become the new king of the bantamweight division.

Sterling currently finds himself on a seven-fight win streak, with a successful first-ever title defense under his belt against Petr Yan in April. A potential defense against Cejudo would certainly be one of the toughest tests of his career.

That said, Sterling is reportedly expected to defend his title against T.J. Dillashaw in September, but he has insisted on receiving a pay bump before he signs that contract.

What do you make of Aljamain Sterling wanting Cejudo to beg for the title shot? Sound off in the comments section below!