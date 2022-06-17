Andre Ward Seemingly Interested In Boxing Jake Paul

Andre Ward could seemingly end his retirement to box Jake Paul.

Floyd Mayweather noted during a press event, announcing his next exhibition fight, that he recently spoke to Ward, who noted he’d be interested in fighting the younger Paul brother.

The interest apparently sparked after Ward saw Mayweather box older brother Logan Paul on pay-per-view (PPV) last year.

“I spoke to Andre Ward, if you guys saw us talking on stage at the International Boxing Hall of Fame,” Mayweather said, via Global Circulate. “Andre Ward was talking to me and he said he wanted to do, or he didn’t mind doing an exhibition against Jake Paul.”

Ward is one of the greatest talents boxing has ever seen, retiring in 2017 after racking up an undefeated record of 32-0. He held titles in both the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

At 38-years-old, Ward would undoubtedly be the toughest hurdle of Paul’s young boxing career. Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut against a fellow YouTube star back in 2020 and followed that up with a fight against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson later that year, winning both via knockout.

Paul then began feuding with mixed martial arts (MMA) stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He’d knock out both of them, fighting Woodley twice; initially defeating him via decision in their first contest before scoring the finish in their rematch.

He’s quickly become one of the hottest names in boxing, with several notable names calling him out in hopes of scoring a payday. At an unblemished 5-0, Paul would be pushed unlike anything he’s ever seen before in a potential fight with Ward.

What do you think about a potential boxing match between Andre Ward and Jake Paul? Let us know in the comments section below!