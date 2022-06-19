Anthony Smith On Cerrone Comments: “I Wasn’t Trying To S**t On Him”

Anthony Smith says he wasn’t trying to attack Donald Cerrone with his recent comments about his mom’s seats getting taken.

Smith, a commentator, fighter, and former UFC title challenger, revealed that Cerrone and social media influencer Dan Bilzerian forced his mom and other relatives out of their seats during his fight with Jon Jones at UFC 235. Smith went on to lose via a unanimous decision to Jones for the light heavyweight belt.

Smith and Cerrone haven’t spoken one-on-one regarding the alleged incident, but Cerrone hit back at Smith’s accusations in the leadup to his previously scheduled fight with Joe Lauzon at UFC Austin.

“For one, I saw Anthony a couple times and he never said anything, so why did he wait for three years to go by?” Cerrone responded to Smith. “I just don’t know if he’s trying to stay relevant. (I don’t know) why he would bring that up. For one, you know because you go to the fights, your name is literally on your chair in Dana’s section… So, nobody was sitting in my seat when we showed up there.

“If they were there and we kicked them out, how did they find another seat? The whole story doesn’t make any sense to me. I don’t get it. I’m not sure where he even came up with or fabricated this story from… It upset me, more the people that don’t know what’s going on… I don’t get why Anthony didn’t just come to me or call me. If he was there and witnessed it, why wasn’t something said right there on the spot?”

Smith has said that Cerrone and Bilzerian were highly intoxicated at the time of the altercation. Bilzerian also denied any wrongdoing and accused Smith of fabrication.

Anthony Smith: Story Wasn’t Meant For Cerrone

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Smith responded to Cerrone and cleared the air regarding his previous remarks.

“I haven’t said anything about it because I wasn’t intentionally trying to s**t on ‘Cowboy’. That wasn’t the purpose. I think it was collateral damage,” Smith shared. “I was really trying to s**t on Dan Bilzerian so, I stand with everything that I said but I wasn’t trying to s**t on ‘Cowboy’. Initially, I wasn’t even gonna say his name. So, I’m fairly confident that ‘Cowboy’ and I can sit down and have a five-minute conversation or less and we can hash it out… I don’t have any beef with ‘Cowboy’… it wasn’t meant for ‘Cowboy’.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Cerrone’s fight with Lauzon was called off after Lauzon suffered a knee injury shortly after weigh-ins. UFC President Dana White has already confirmed that the promotion will not attempt to re-book the matchup and will hand Cerrone a different opponent.

Smith is slated to face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. He’s won three in a row including recent finishes against Ryan Spann and Jimmy Crute.

Smith and Cerrone are bound to cross paths in the near future, and it seems that Smith is open to having a conversation with Cerrone to clear the air and move forward.

Enjoyed reading this article? Share it on social media below along with your thoughts!