Anthony Smith Is Willing To Fight Dominick Reyes On One Condition

Anthony Smith has responded to Dominick Reyes’ callout.

Smith appeared on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, responding to Reyes calling him out for a fight inside the Octagon. However, Reyes did note he didn’t think Smith would be interested due to his current losing skid.

It appears Reyes was right. Smith confirmed that a fight with Reyes would be far more appealing to him if his fellow former title challenger put together a win streak.

“I’ve always said that I would love to fight Dominick Reyes. And I think a long time ago, he kind of took offense to that… Then we had this weird little heat. It wasn’t super serious but it was definitely weird. But, to his point, I’m not getting any younger.

“So, if I’m setting my targets on somebody, as impressive as a win over Dominick Reyes is to me and what it means to the boys in the back, and the other guys in the division, it means nothing to the UFC because he is on a losing streak.

“He can fight in the time that I have a fight… I’m absolutely open to fighting Dominick Reyes, but he’s got a get a winning streak, he’s gotta get a win, and he’s gotta come back and show that he is the Dominick Reyes that we remember him being on his way to fighting Jon Jones. I don’t think the Dominick Reyes we’ve been getting is the real Dominick Reyes.”

Reyes is currently on a three-fight losing streak. His first defeat came in February of 2020 when he suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career against Jon Jones, challenging for the title.

His performance was one of the best anyone has ever had against Jones, with some believing he should’ve won the fight. However, he followed that performance up with back-to-back second round knockout losses.

As for Smith, he finds himself on a three-fight win streak. He’s currently the No. 5-ranked light heavyweight in the UFC.

What do you make of Anthony Smith and his reaction to Reyes’ callout? Sound off in the comments below!