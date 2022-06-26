Arman Tsarukyan Remains Defiant After Five-Round War Vs. Gamrot

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is looking forward and not backward following a close loss to Mateusz Gamrot.

Tsarukyan lost a unanimous decision to Gamrot in the UFC Vegas 57 headliner on Saturday. It was the first career UFC main event for the upstart Tsarukyan following five-straight victories.

The battle between Tsarukyan and Gamrot exceeded the high expectations placed upon it, with both lightweights dealing a significant amount of damage throughout the fight. After five rounds of action, Gamrot got the nod on the judges’ scorecards, but the decision was not without its share of controversy.

In a post-UFC Vegas 57 Instagram post, Tsarukyan gave his initial thoughts on his war with Gamrot.

“I didn’t lose this fight, only upwards from here!” Tsarukyan posted on Sunday.

Before the loss to Gamrot, Tsarukyan had earned wins over the likes of Joel Alvarez, Matt Frevola, and current PFL standout Olivier Aubin-Mercier. His last loss came against Islam Makhachev in his UFC debut back in April 2019.

As for Gamrot, he’s now won four straight in the Octagon after a controversial split-decision loss in his promotional debut to Guram Kutateladze. He is now 2-3 wins away from potentially earning a lightweight title shot.

Tsarukyan remains one of the top up-and-coming contenders in the lightweight division and will look to be a tough outing for his next opponent in the cage.

How did you score Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot?