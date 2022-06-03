Askar Mozharov Allegedly Altered His MMA Record Ahead Of UFC Debut

Debuting UFC heavyweight Askar Mozharov allegedly made his professional record look better than it was.

Mozharov will face Alonzo Menifield in his UFC debut this weekend. He was supposed to make his debut last year against Ben Rothwell before a series of visa issues prevented him from traveling to the United States.

The chaos of Mozharov’s UFC Vegas 56 fight week all started when Tapology.com’s Steven Kelliher revealed that Mozharov’s record had been edited on the website amidst alleged fraud from him and his team.

UFC signee Askar Mozharov's record has been significantly revised, as new information has come to light regarding several wins and losses. https://t.co/RJ263dYwl3 — Steven Kelliher (@Steven_Kelliher) May 31, 2022

A few days later on Thursday, Sherdog.com’s Jay Pettry provided an update on Mozharov and his controversy when it comes to his record.

Following up on something from last night, the Askar Mozharov saga continues. Once 21-12, he is now officially 19-12. The Fight Finder team located events he "competed" at, and he was nowhere to be seen. Other event dates shifted, and we have the new tally now. Wild. #UFCVegas56 — Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) June 2, 2022

One example of Mozharov’s alleged fraud stems from a win on the Ukrainian regional circuit. However, the event in question was held at a venue that had permanently closed before the so-called event.

As of Tapology and Sherdog’s latest update, Mozharov’s last MMA fight came in a win over Evgeniy Golub at PPC: Kratos Cup 12 in Nov. 2020. He is on a three-fight winning streak following three defeats.

Mozharov most recently competed in bare-knuckle boxing against Victory Jones at BYB Extreme Fight Series in April 2021, earning a first-round knockout.

MMA has been known to have some strange storylines, but Mozharov’s controversy if true may be near the top of the list of oddities in the sport. Mozharov has since denied the accusations of attempting to boost his record.

What’s your reaction to this wild story involving Askar Mozharov?