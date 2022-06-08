Belal Muhammad Hits Back At Sean Brady’s Ducking Allegations

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad didn’t hesitate to hit back at Sean Brady after accusing him of dodging a fight.

Muhammad and Brady are both awaiting their next opponents following recent impressive wins. Brady defeated Michael Chiesa last November, while Muhammad put on a dominant performance against Vicente Luque in April.

But the two rising 170lbers may be on a collision course after Brady and Muhammad went at it on social media.

In a recent tweet, Brady encouraged Muhammad to agree to a fight with him and to stop ignoring the UFC’s alleged calls.

@bullyb170 I know the ufc is calling. pick up the 📞 and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run now. I am coming for you.



@bokamotoESPN @arielhelwani @espnmma — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) June 6, 2022

“I know the ufc is calling. pick up the [phone] and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run now. I am coming for you,” Brady tweeted at Muhammad.

Shortly after Brady’s tweet, Muhammad hit back and expressed interest in other opponents.

Lol didn’t u pull out of our first flight clown who’s running ..: it’s funny u got twitter fingers now but went silent when @handzofsteelmma was calling ..there’s 4 guys above me without a fight I’m tryin to fight https://t.co/j5hOwZmjV4 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 6, 2022

“Lol didn’t u pull out of our first flight clown who’s running,” Muhammad replied. “It’s funny u got twitter fingers now but went silent when [Geoff Neal] was calling ..there’s 4 guys above me without a fight I’m tryin to fight.”

Brady has been itching for a fight in recent months, having recently called out Stephen Thompson. However, Thompson has allegedly declined a fight with him and is looking at other options.

Muhammad and Brady are looking to move one win closer to the welterweight title picture and could potentially come face-to-face if the UFC opts to pair them up.

Do you want to see Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady next?