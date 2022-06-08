Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Belal Muhammad Hits Back At Sean Brady’s Ducking Allegations

By Curtis Calhoun
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad didn’t hesitate to hit back at Sean Brady after accusing him of dodging a fight.

Muhammad and Brady are both awaiting their next opponents following recent impressive wins. Brady defeated Michael Chiesa last November, while Muhammad put on a dominant performance against Vicente Luque in April.

But the two rising 170lbers may be on a collision course after Brady and Muhammad went at it on social media.

In a recent tweet, Brady encouraged Muhammad to agree to a fight with him and to stop ignoring the UFC’s alleged calls.

“I know the ufc is calling. pick up the [phone] and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run now. I am coming for you,” Brady tweeted at Muhammad.

Shortly after Brady’s tweet, Muhammad hit back and expressed interest in other opponents.

“Lol didn’t u pull out of our first flight clown who’s running,” Muhammad replied. “It’s funny u got twitter fingers now but went silent when [Geoff Neal] was calling ..there’s 4 guys above me without a fight I’m tryin to fight.”

Brady has been itching for a fight in recent months, having recently called out Stephen Thompson. However, Thompson has allegedly declined a fight with him and is looking at other options.

Muhammad and Brady are looking to move one win closer to the welterweight title picture and could potentially come face-to-face if the UFC opts to pair them up.

Do you want to see Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady next?

