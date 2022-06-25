Bellator 282 Results & Highlights: Eblen Upsets Mousasi

Bellator 282 has wrapped up, and you can find all the results and highlights from the action below!
At Bellator 282, Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi took on #1 contender Johnny Eblen. Mousasi’s second title reign began in 2020 when he defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant championship. For his first two defenses, he defeated John Salter and Austin Vanderford.
But could Mousasi fend off the challenge of the undefeated Johnny Eblen? Eblen entered the fight with a professional record of 11-0 having most recently defeated Salter via unanimous decision at Bellator 276.
The co-main event featured Leandro Higo facing Danny Sabatello. Additionally, the bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals were held with Leandro Higo facing Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov battling Enrique Barzola.
Below, you can check out the highlights from the main card followed by the quick results for the full card!
Brennan Ward def. Kassius Kayne
Magomed Magomedov def. Enrique Barzola
Danny Sabatello def. Leandro Higo
Johnny Eblen def. Gegard Mousasi
Bellator 282 Quick Results
Main Card
- Middleweight Championship Bout: Johnny Eblen def. Gegard Mousasi via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Danny Sabatello def. Leandro Higo via unanimous decision (49-46×3)
- Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Magomed Magomedov def. Enrique Barzola via submission (guillotine choke): R4, 1:27
- Brennan Ward def. Kassius Kayne via TKO (punches): R2, 1:11
Preliminary Card
- Killys Mota def. Dan Moret via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Lucas Brennan def. Johnny Soto via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 3:34
- Alexander Shabliy def. Brent Primus via knockout (punches): R2, 1:22
- Cat Zingano def. Pam Sorenson via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27×2)
- Anatoly Tokov def. Muhammad Abdullah via TKO (punches): R1, 2:28
- Sabah Homasi def. Maycon Mendonca via knockout (punch): R1, 0:58
- Ilara Joanne def. Alejandra Lara via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27×2)
- James Gonzalez def. Cody Law via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)
- Aaron Jeffery def. Fabio Aguiar via TKO (punches): R2, 3:32
- Mandel Nallo def. Bryce Logan via TKO (punches): R1, 1:07