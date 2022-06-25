Bellator 282 Results & Highlights: Eblen Upsets Mousasi

Bellator 282 has wrapped up, and you can find all the results and highlights from the action below!

At Bellator 282, Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi took on #1 contender Johnny Eblen. Mousasi’s second title reign began in 2020 when he defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant championship. For his first two defenses, he defeated John Salter and Austin Vanderford.

But could Mousasi fend off the challenge of the undefeated Johnny Eblen? Eblen entered the fight with a professional record of 11-0 having most recently defeated Salter via unanimous decision at Bellator 276.

The co-main event featured Leandro Higo facing Danny Sabatello. Additionally, the bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals were held with Leandro Higo facing Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov battling Enrique Barzola.

Below, you can check out the highlights from the main card followed by the quick results for the full card!

Brennan Ward def. Kassius Kayne

Magomed Magomedov def. Enrique Barzola

Only one can advance 💯



Magomedov and Barzola meet in the @BellatorMMA cage with a spot in bantamweight Grand Prix semis on the line



Catch #Bellator282 LIVE on @Showtime pic.twitter.com/17WQN4TjdH — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 25, 2022

Magomed Magomedov plants a beautiful kick to Barzola's head as the 2nd round comes to a close 😲#Bellator282 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/MrssVAWkMF — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 25, 2022

😱 Magomed Magomedov drops the guillotine on Barzola to advance to the bantamweight Grand Prix semi-finals 💪#Bellator282 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/sFIwhiIKhi — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 25, 2022

Danny Sabatello def. Leandro Higo

The Italian Gangster comes out on 🔝



Danny Sabatello defeats Leandro Higo by decision to advance to the @BellatorMMA bantamweight Grand Prix semi-finals 🤌 #Bellator282 | #BWGP pic.twitter.com/T1cGW3NodX — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 25, 2022

Johnny Eblen def. Gegard Mousasi

Johnny Eblen is FEELING himself after the opening round 😤#Bellator282 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/cs2iC8fErM — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 25, 2022

WHAT A PERFORMANCE!



Johnny Eblen snatches the middleweight title away from Gegard Mousasi in a stellar upset 🏆 #Bellator282 | @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/xF3tfJO14p — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 25, 2022

Bellator 282 Quick Results

Main Card

Middleweight Championship Bout: Johnny Eblen def. Gegard Mousasi via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Danny Sabatello def. Leandro Higo via unanimous decision (49-46×3)

Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Magomed Magomedov def. Enrique Barzola via submission (guillotine choke): R4, 1:27

Brennan Ward def. Kassius Kayne via TKO (punches): R2, 1:11

Preliminary Card