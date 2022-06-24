Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen Takes Place Live Tonight On SHOWTIME

Bellator 282 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News is the place to be for all the results and highlights!

Tonight, Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his championship against the #1 contender, Johnny Eblen. Mousasi’s second title reign began in 2020 when he defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant championship. For his first two defenses, he defeated John Salter and Austin Vanderford.

Now, Mousasi will have to fend off the challenge of the undefeated Johnny Eblen. Eblen has a professional record of 11-0 and is 8-0 in Bellator. Most recently, Eblen defeated Salter via unanimous decision at Bellator 276.

The co-main event will feature Leandro Higo facing Danny Sabatello. Additionally, the bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals will take place when Leandro Higo faces Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov battles Enrique Barzola.

The action begins at 6 PM ET on YouTube and Pluto TV, with the main card airing exclusively on SHOWTIME beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Below, you can check out the full lineup for Bellator 282, and be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights!

Main Card

Middleweight Championship Bout: Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Johnny Eblen

Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello

Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola

Welterweight: Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy

Women’s Featherweight: Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Middleweight: Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah

Welterweight: Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonça

Women’s Flyweight: Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne

Featherweight: Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez

Lightweight: Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota

Featherweight: Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto

Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar

Lightweight: Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo