Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen Takes Place Live Tonight On SHOWTIME

Bellator 282 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News is the place to be for all the results and highlights!
Tonight, Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his championship against the #1 contender, Johnny Eblen. Mousasi’s second title reign began in 2020 when he defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision for the vacant championship. For his first two defenses, he defeated John Salter and Austin Vanderford.
Now, Mousasi will have to fend off the challenge of the undefeated Johnny Eblen. Eblen has a professional record of 11-0 and is 8-0 in Bellator. Most recently, Eblen defeated Salter via unanimous decision at Bellator 276.
The co-main event will feature Leandro Higo facing Danny Sabatello. Additionally, the bantamweight grand prix quarterfinals will take place when Leandro Higo faces Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov battles Enrique Barzola.
The action begins at 6 PM ET on YouTube and Pluto TV, with the main card airing exclusively on SHOWTIME beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Below, you can check out the full lineup for Bellator 282, and be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights!
Main Card
Middleweight Championship Bout: Gegard Mousasi (c) vs. Johnny Eblen
Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello
Bantamweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola
Welterweight: Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne
Preliminary Card
Lightweight: Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy
Women’s Featherweight: Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson
Middleweight: Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah
Welterweight: Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonça
Women’s Flyweight: Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne
Featherweight: Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez
Lightweight: Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota
Featherweight: Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto
Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar
Lightweight: Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo