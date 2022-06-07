Biaggio Ali Walsh, Grandson Of Muhammad Ali, Submitted In MMA Debut

Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxing star Muhammad Ali, was submitted in his amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) debut.

Walsh took on Devin Rothwell, who was also making his debut, at Fusion Fight League’s Rumble Under the Rims show on June 3. Walsh started out strong, however. In the second round, he was unable to withstand Rothwell’s takedowns.

That eventually led to the submission. Walsh follows in the footsteps of his grandfather and his brother, Nico Ali Walsh in regard to combat sports.

21-year-old Nico is undefeated in professional boxing competition, scoring four knockouts. He’s trained by Tyson Fury’s trainer, Sugarhill Steward. As for Biaggio, he recently turned 23 and wrapped up a collegiate football career.

Now, Biaggio is looking to follow his dreams and compete inside the MMA realm.

“Once my college football life was over, I seemed like a lost guy. I didn’t know what to think and felt that my life was taking me nowhere.

“However, the decision to pursue MMA has made me feel mentally and emotionally positive about my situation,” Biaggio told FITE.

