Bisping And Smith Raise Concerns About McGregor’s USADA Availability

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping and current UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith are curious about Conor McGregor’s recent USADA testing history.

Despite indications that the former two-division champion plans to fight before the end of the year, his return is still contingent on several factors before it becomes a reality. Those factors include choice of opponent and McGregor’s health, but Bisping and Smith have also suggested that the Irishman’s recent activities may have limited his availability for testing by USADA.

Speaking on Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast this week, the two men were discussing the possibility of a matchup between McGregor and Jorge Masvidal when Smith posed a question to “The Count”.

“I do wonder though, and I’m gonna get fuckin’ shit on for this…how do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time,” Smith asked. “I’ve wondered that when I see him on his boat all the time. It’s like, every time you see a picture or a video – and I get it, he’s probably not posting real-time exactly where he is at that time – but, seemingly, he’s on a boat most of the time.”

“Notorious” recently attended the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and drew some attention for pictures he posted, including ones of him on his yacht. While Bisping wouldn’t go so far as to back Jorge Masvidal’s recent claims about McGregor, the former middleweight champion isn’t convinced he’s being tested regularly.

“Yeah, I don’t think USADA are testing him,” Bisping responded. “Listen, we talked about this before. I’m not gonna sit here and say he’s taking steroids. Masvidal said that, and a couple of other people have said that. Maybe he’s taking some kind of substance to encourage the healing of the leg perhaps. Maybe that’s why he’s got some size on him, ‘cause he’s put some size on. But I’m not saying he’s taking steroids.”

McGregor last appeared at UFC 264 in July and lost to Dustin Poirier after suffering a leg injury in the first round. That was the Irishman’s second loss to Poirier in a row, and he’s currently 1-3 in his last four bouts dating back to a bid for the lightweight title against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

What do you make of Bisping and Smith’s speculation on whether or not McGregor is being tested by USADA?