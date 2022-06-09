Michael Venom Page Faces Mike Perry In BKFC London Headliner

BKFC 27 has a must-see main event when Michael Venom Page (MVP) takes on Mike Perry in the main event in London, England on August 20.

BKFC dropped the bombshell Thursday in an announcement on its social media along with an official press release.

MVP and “Platinum” Mike Perry are two of the most colorful personalities in all of MMA. Perry recently decided to cross over to bare-knuckle boxing following a five-year UFC run where he went 7-8. Page still competes under the Bellator umbrella, where he is currently ranked as the #2 welterweight in the promotion.

Page is known for being one of the most dynamic strikers in Bellator and the entire sport of MMA. His KOs have often gone viral, and he also has competed in boxing and kickboxing bouts. As a boxer, Page is 2-0, having last defeated Michal Ciach in 2018.

Mike Perry’s bare-knuckle boxing career is off to a strong start. The outspoken personality defeated Julian “Let Me Bang Bro” Lane earlier this year. He also competed in Triad Combat against Michael Seals, which was a bout contested in an MMA/boxing hybrid ruleset. Perry won that bout as well via split decision.

In the official press release, BKFC President David Feldman had the following to say:

“This will be one of the biggest fights of the year, MVP versus Platinum Perry is truly a fan’s fight! Two guys that come forward and have power in both hands. I am very excited to make our BKFC debut in London with a fight of this magnitude. Fans of combat sports in the UK will truly enjoy this event, as well as around the world. Thanks to the Bellator Team for helping make this happen!”

BKFC London (BKFC 27) takes place at the OVO Arena Wembley. The event will be available to anyone with a BKFC+ subscription, which is $4.99 per month on the BKFC App. Fans can also sign up for the event’s pre-sell here.

