Watch: Bo Nickal Scores Walk-Off KO In Pro MMA Debut

Bo Nickal made a statement in his professional MMA debut with a walk-off knockout at iKON FC 3.

The three-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion wrestler is one of the most hyped MMA prospects in recent memory, but he didn’t even need to flash his wrestling skills to get his first pro win.

Facing fellow debutant John Noland, Nichols threw a high kick and then a left straight that brought Noland to his knees.

The Colorado-native landed a huge uppercut as Noland got to his feet, followed by two big hooks to floor the 36-year-old just over 30 seconds into the fight.

As Noland fell back, the former Penn State wrestler calmly walked away before jumping up on the cage to celebrate his victory.

The 26-year-old went 2-0 as an amateur in 2021 ahead of this pro debut. There were already a lot of eyes on him before this bout, and he’ll only have raised his profile higher with this impressive finish.

What’s your reaction to Bo Nickal’s knockout win in his pro MMA debut?