Watch: Former Boxer Knocks Out Troublemaker At Local UK Park

Julius Francis, a former heavyweight boxer who once faced Mike Tyson, put an abrupt halt to an altercation outside of a London park.

Francis works as a security guard and was assigned outside of BOXPARK, near the famous Wembley Stadium. A group of men got into a squabble with security outside of the venue, but Francis wasn’t initially involved.

As one of the troublemakers backed off, he aggressively confronted Francis, which resulted in the boxer throwing a clean hook and putting the man to sleep.

Watch the incident involving Francis below.

The clip went viral on social media, with some users being critical and others being supportive of Francis’ decision to throw the punch.

As of right now, there’s no update on the unidentified punch victim and it’s unclear if he’ll face legal action for the altercation with Francis and the other security personnel.

The 57-year-old Francis retired from professional boxing following a 2006 loss to Scott Lansdowne. He left the ring with a 23-24-1 record, with matchups against Tyson and Vitali Klitschko during his tenure.

Francis won the BBBofC and Commonwealth (British Empire) heavyweight titles during his career.

What is your reaction to retired boxer Julius Francis putting this guy to sleep?