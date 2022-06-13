Boxer Attempts to Recreate Mike Tyson Ear Bite, Apologizes

One boxer actually attempted to recreate the Mike Tyson ear-biting incident inside the ring recently.

Rising super-middleweight star Edgar Berlanga took on opponent Roamer Angulo this past weekend. When the pair clinched up in the seventh round, Berlanga appeared to actually bite into Angulo, similar to how Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield.

Edgar Berlanga tried to bite Roamer Angulo during the fight 😳😳 #BerlangaAngulo

pic.twitter.com/TEtTiEhTu7 — DARIUS ALFORD (@IAMDARIUSALFORD) June 12, 2022

For those of you unaware, Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear off during their 1997 rematch, which got Tyson disqualified from the contest.

Of course, Berlanga’s bite was nowhere close to as damaging as Tyson’s, as Berlanga’s actions went unpunished, and the fight continued. Berlanga went on to win the fight via unanimous decision, improving his unblemished record to 20-0.

Speaking after the fight, courtesy of Mirror UK, Berlanga explained why he attempted to bite into Angulo during the fight.

“He kept throwing elbows and, you know, head-butted me and stuff. So, I was telling him like, ‘Yo, chill!’ You know, like I didn’t wanna get cut or anything. But I don’t know – I just got aggressive in there, Mike Tyson style. You know? I got a little carried away.”

However, Berlanga later took to Twitter to issue an official apology for his actions, saying he feels “embarrassed” by his actions.

“I want to apologise for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite. I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others.

“I reacted poorly and take full responsibility. Moving forward, I am going to be more mindful and encouraging in my behaviour. Once again, I do apologise.”

What do you make of Edgar Berlanga doing his best Mike Tyson impression? Let us know in the comments below!