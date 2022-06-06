Boxer Taken To Hospital After Punching Air During Fight (Video)

Lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi was transferred to a local hospital after a horrific display of mental clarity during his recent championship outing.

The South African star entered the matchup undefeated with a record of 4-0. He challenged Siphesihle Mntungwa for the WBF African lightweight title.

It’s said Buthelezi was comfortably beating Mntungwa into the tenth round.

During the tenth round, Buthelezi stunned Mntungwa, who fell into the ropes. Mntungwa was able to get back to his feet and was ready to resume the fight.

When the referee motioned to resume action, Buthelezi began to press forward and unload.

However, he went in the complete opposite direction of his opponent, instead swinging at the empty ring corner near nobody except the referee. Check out the footage below.

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

Mntungwa never advanced on the clearly unstable Buthelezi, and the referee quickly stepped in to wave off the fight, knowing something was wrong.

Boxing reporter Tim Boxeo noted that Buthelezi was “almost certainly” on his way to victory before the stoppage.

It was later revealed that he is in “stable condition” after receiving medical treatment in Durban.

Some have speculated that the incident might have been brought on via heat exhaustion, however, this was dispelled as it’s currently winter in South Africa.

We’ve seen some wild things in the boxing world thus far this year, but this certainly is at the top of the charts.

