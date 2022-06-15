Boxing Receives The Most Negative Press, According To Recent Study

A recent study has determined that boxing receives the most negative press amongst major sports around the world.

The study was conducted by Livefootballtickets.com, who based their study on a collection of 45,000 Sky Sports articles between 2013 and 2022. Boxing came in dead last with 54.67% of the coverage being perceived as positive, with 45.33% being negative.

Ranked at number one is golf, with 79.18% of coverage being positive, and only a negative percentage of 20.82%. This is likely due to the slow-paced nature of the sport, and the non-physical aspect resulting in very minimal injury/controversy.

Following golf was rugby and soccer, with 77.04% and 71.05% positive scores, respectively. The second lowest after boxing was tennis, with a nearly 10% percentage differential, at 63.38% positive.

These results aren’t necessarily surprising given the recent stories that have stolen headlines across the boxing world. Most notably the recent passing of Simiso Buthelezi after his disturbing showing inside the ring in his last fight.

The concern surrounding head trauma and boxing, as well as the deadly affects in can have on fighters, has somewhat dominated the news wire as a result. Of course, boxing does have its moments of positivity.

Whether it’s the announcement of a fight that fans have been anticipating for quite some time, or news that a legendary fighter has decided to hang up their gloves for good, boxing remains one of the most beloved sports around the world.

What do you think about boxing receiving the most negative press amongst sports? Sound off in the comments below!