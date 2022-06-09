Brazilian Judge Presents Simple Solution For MMA Scoring

A Brazilian judge has a simple solution to fix MMA scoring, and it doesn’t require any changes to the current system or judging criteria.

Sherdog.com recently discussed the topic of scoring with Guilherme Bravo, a Brazilian MMA judge who is also the author of “In The Judges’ Hands.” Bravo thinks there’s room in the current criteria to make scores more comprehensive, assuming other judges are willing to get on board.

“The 10-point-must system is perfect, I don’t see any need to change rules,” Bravo said. “The problem is not the rules system. The scores 10-10 and 10-8 are in the rules and must be used more.”

Judging in MMA is always a contentious topic, and cards such as the Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira-headlined UFC Vegas 55 have only served to intensify the debate as of late.

The Brazilian judge specifically alluded to the recent Sterling vs. Yan and Namajunas vs. Esparza rematches to outline the advantages of his suggestion.

“The effective grappling of Sterling in the second round should be considered a 10-8, while the first round of Rose vs. Esparza [should be a] 10-10. If those rounds were scored [like that], there wouldn’t have been any controversy.”

Bravo used Sterling vs. Yan 2 as an example of a fight where judges should have utilized 10-8 scorecards. (Getty Images)

Namajunas vs. Esparza 2 drew controversy for perceived large periods of inactivity from both fighters, causing some to question whether 10-10 scorecards should have been utilized.

In the case of Sterling vs. Yan, Aljamain Sterling was able to take Yan’s back and control him on the ground for large periods in two different rounds but only received 10-9 scorecards from all three judges.

Recent controversial decisions have resulted in some calls for implementation of open scoring, where fighters’ corners are made aware of judges’ scores immediately after each round. Combate Global, Invicta FC, and Legacy Fighting Alliance have all experimented with this system, but Bravo doesn’t see it as a viable solution.

“I really don’t see any advantage in that,” Bravo told Sherdog.com. “What if judges award different scores? The corner must bring a calculator instead of giving instructions to his fighter during the minute he has between rounds? It really doesn’t make sense to me.”

Maintaining the current scoring system and judging criteria would certainly be the less disruptive option to limit controversial decisions, but it’s also reliant on more judges following Bravo’s advice.

What’s your opinion on Guilhereme Bravo’s comments? Should judges be more willing to use 10-10 and 10-8 scorecards in MMA?