Butterbean Opens Up on Sex Addiction, Calls Out Jake Paul

Butterbean would like to step into the ring one last time — against Jake Paul.

The longtime super heavyweight legend, real name Eric Esch, was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV. During the interview, Butterbean opened up about the struggles and demons he dealt with during his career.

Most notably, a sex addiction that had a strong grasp on him. Eventually, Butterbean explained he was able to overcome that.

“My addition was never really drugs, not that I didn’t do them, I’ll be honest but my addition was sex. I had a sex addition that was crazy.

“I mean my wife knows about it so I can talk about it freely, but it was bad. I’ve overcome that I mean kind of like, boss you just got to quit doing it.

“Now I’m proud to say I’ve been very loyal, I mean I haven’t gone out chasing it, I’m good now.”

Butterbean Eyes Fight Against Jake Paul

At 55-years-old Butterbean feels like he has one last fight left in him. He’d like for that to take place a year from now. As for his opponent, he’s eying Jake Paul.

“The big announcement is I’m gonna fight one last fight. It’s gonna be one year from now. Jake Paul, if you’re ready, I’m here for you, my friend.

“Let’s get it on, me and you Jake Paul. I bet it would be an awesome fight. After you said what you said about me in the magazine, I’m ready to fight you. Are you ready? I don’t think so.”

Currently, Butterbean holds a record of 77-10-4 inside the ring. He is a former IBA World Super Heavyweight Champion. Should he fight Paul, he’d instantly be one of the YouTube star’s most experienced opponents.

Paul is fresh into his boxing career, which began back in 2020. His record remains unblemished at 5-0 with wins over Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

What do you think about a potential bout between Butterbean and Jake Paul? Sound off in the comments below!

Quotes via Daily Star