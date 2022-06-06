Manager: Canelo Blew His Opportunity To Fight Kamaru Usman

Canelo might have blown his opportunity to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, according to manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Abdelaziz was recently interviewed by Menace Tube at Eagle Fight 47 and talked about the long-discussed potential boxing match between his client, Usman, and Alvarez. However, Abdelaziz believes Álvarez blew that opportunity.

Alvarez suffered his first defeat in nine years last month when he was bested by Dmitry Bivol in their 175-pound meeting. With the loss, Abdelaziz believes Álvarez’s “mystique” is gone.

“Canelo has become just a regular guy,” Abdelaziz said. “He became just one of the guys. I don’t think he’s the pound-for-pound king anymore.

“Canelo, his mystique is gone. When people lose their mystique, it leaves them. I respect Canelo, but I think he blew a great opportunity for him [to fight Usman].”

Kamaru Usman has been campaigning for a boxing match with Álvarez for some time now. However, UFC President Dana White didn’t seem too interested in trying to make the fight happen.

The UFC has shown very little interest in crossover fights into the boxing world involving their fighters since Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Usman has been dominant throughout his run in the UFC’s welterweight division.

He owns victories over the likes of Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, and many more. The champion is currently nursing a hand injury, recovering from surgery.

As for Álvarez, it looks like he’s now gearing up for a trilogy bout with longtime rival Gennady Golovkin in September.

Quotes via The Mirror UK