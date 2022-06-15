Sonnen Theorizes Why Rousey Expressed Interest In Carano Fight

Chael Sonnen believes there’s more to Ronda Rousey’s recent comments about Gina Carano than she’s letting on.

Recently, “The Rowdy One” suggested that she’d only ever return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for one opponent. That opponent being Carano, a fellow pioneer in women’s MMA.

However, taking to his podcast recently, Sonnen speculated that Rousey’s comments might be laying the groundwork for an encounter with Carano inside the professional wrestling ring.

“What’s Ronda really up to? Did she just make a comment? Was she just speaking from the heart and that’s the one person that would bring her back. I wouldn’t begrudge her if it did. But a great worker like Ronda, I think that she’s after something, possibly it’s a match with Gina Carano.

“Like, if anybody could make that it would be Vince McMahon. I don’t know that that would go anywhere. And I actually disagree with the booking. If you’re gonna bring Gina in opposite Ronda, you bring Gina in [as] muscle to protect Ronda.”

Currently, Rousey reigns as the WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. Now full-time with WWE, and Carano working in the acting world, a meeting between the pair in WWE seems far more likely than in MMA.

Rousey hasn’t fought since her 2016 defeat to Amanda Nunes. She exited MMA on a two-fight losing streak – the only two defeats of her career. As for Carano, she also exited the sport after suffering the first loss of her MMA career.

Carano was finished by Cris Cyborg in the first round of their 2009 meeting. Carano has not fought since.

