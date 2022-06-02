Chandler Responds To “Wannabe” Poirier After McGregor Claims

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has given a firm response following rival Dustin Poirier’s latest comments.

The developing feud between Chandler and Poirier was ignited when the former brutally knocked Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in Arizona. He proceeded to call out MMA megastar Conor McGregor, who is edging closer to a return following his gruesome leg-break last year.

When “The Diamond” highlighted his absence from Chandler’s memorable promo on Twitter, the former Bellator champion expressed his disdain for Poirier, pointing towards the comments that the Louisianan made when he arrived in the UFC and earned a title shot after just one victory.

Now, the latest chapter of their back and forth has been written, and it started with some words that Poirier made during an interview with boxing trainer Teddy Atlas. When discussing “Iron,” the #2-ranked lightweight suggested that both him and McGregor would pose dangers to Chandler’s chin, which has been hurt in his last three Octagon appearances.

As well as being finished on the feet by Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 last May, Chandler was dropped by Justin Gaethje six months later, and also rocked by “El Cucuy” in the first round of their clash last month. With that in mind, Poirier believes that the power of McGregor would have no trouble causing the #4-ranked 155lber issues.

Chandler responded to the remarks through a video on social media, during which he suggested that nobody cares about Poirier’s “backdoor MMA math.”

Step into my office and Shhhhhh… pic.twitter.com/ufOe0RgM18 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 2, 2022

“Nobody gives a rip about your, ‘Wannabe, don’t make sense, lost your shine so you’re trying to steal everybody else’s shine,’ backdoor MMA math. Zip it,” said Chandler.

Despite Chandler’s apparent reluctance to fight Poirier, all signs seem to be pointing towards a collision in the future.

Given the 36-year-old’s desire to secure a second crack at achieving championship status in the UFC, attempting to go through a former interim titleholder and the current #2 contender certainly wouldn’t harm his chances.

What do you make of Michael Chandler’s response to Dustin Poirier?