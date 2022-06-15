Charles Oliveira Dismisses Hype Behind Makhachev’s Ground Game

Charles Oliveira is not too concerned about the hype surrounding Islam Makhachev‘s ground game.

Oliveira is expected to face Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in his next bout. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Speaking to ESPN recently, Oliveira discussed the possibility of facing Makhachev inside the Octagon. Both men have been lauded for their abilities on the ground, making the potential matchup that much more intriguing for fans.

However, Oliveira doesn’t seem too concerned about the hype. In fact, the Brazilian maintains he’s ten times better than his lightweight counterpart if things go to the mat.

“I’ve never ran from a fight and the lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira,” Oliveira said. “Is Islam a very tough guy? Yep. Did he fight big names? No. He’s on a big streak, but who did he fight?

“I don’t care about his fighting style. What he does best, I do 10 times more. If he thinks that putting down everyone [on the ground] he [fought] is the same thing as [fighting] Charles Oliveira, he is completely wrong.”

Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight win streak at 155 pounds. He once ruled as lightweight champion, however, was stripped of the title when he missed weight for his last outing against Justin Gaethje.

Now, he’s guaranteed a fight for the vacant title in his next outing. If that opponent is Makhachev, he faces an adversary who has experienced just as much success as of late.

Makhachev rides a 10-fight win streak and has established himself as one of the prime candidates in the division to one day become UFC champion.

With the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner, Makhachev is one of the most daunting tasks for anyone at lightweight right now.

What do you think about Charles Oliveira not being too worried about Makhachev’s abilities on the ground? Let us know in the comments below!