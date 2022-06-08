Report: Cheyanne Vlismas Vs. Tabatha Ricci Set For October 1

A matchup between UFC strawweight rising star Cheyanne Vlismas and Tabatha Ricci is reportedly booked for October 1st.

AG Fight was among the first to report the news.

🚨Breaking 🚨

Tabatha Ricci will fight Cheyanne Vilsmas (@CheyWarPrincess) on October 1, per sources.@AgFight reported the matchup last week and now we have the date pic.twitter.com/GyrUdZMa7Y — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 8, 2022

Vlismas, a former standout on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020, rebounded from a UFC debut loss to Montserrat Ruiz in March 2021 with back-to-back wins. She most recently defeated Mallory Martin via a unanimous decision last December.

Before earning a shot in the UFC, Vlismas enjoyed brief stints in LFA and BTC. Her win over Martin also earned her a ‘Fight of the Night’ $50k performance bonus.

Vlismas will face a tough challenge in the form of the fellow prospect Ricci, who is coming off of two-straight wins over Polyana Viana and Maria Oliveira. Like Vlismas, she earned a shot in the UFC following success in LFA.

Ricci’s lone defeat in her MMA career came against Manon Fiorot last June.

Vlismas/Ricci will be a part of an October 1st Fight Night event with a to-be-determined location and venue. The card also features a lightweight matchup between UFC veteran Vinc Pichel against Jesse Ronson, along with a bantamweight battle between Leah Letson and Chelsea Chandler.

The card’s main event is expected to be announced in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on the Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Tabatha Ricci matchup?