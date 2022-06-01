Chris Avila Calls Out Chad Ochocinco For Boxing Match

Former UFC competitor Chris Avila has called out ex-NFL star Chad Ochocinco for a boxing match.

Avila recently spoke to TMZ Sports about a potential matchup with Ochocinco, saying he’d love to fight the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver in his next fight, which he’s targeting for August 13.

“I think that’d be an exciting fight for people to watch,” said Avila. “If he wants to fight a real fighter, he can box me.

“I don’t know if he’d accept it — or maybe he wants to stick to fighting celebrities. But if he’s down to test his boxing skills, I’m down to fight him.”

Ochocinco does have some boxing experience under his belt. He competed on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing card back in June of last year. He faced Brian Maxwell in an exhibition bout.

Due to the bout being an exhibition contest, no winner was declared. Ochocinco was knocked down in the fight, but got back up and was able to finish.

As for Avila, the Nate Diaz training partner is currently 8-9 in his professional career. He’s had a wealth of experience; competing for promotions such as the UFC, WSOF, Combate Americas, Bellator, and more.

One thing is for certain, if he does get into the ring with Ochocinco, Avila won’t be pulling any punches.

“I’m knocking his ass out.”

What do you think about a potential boxing match between Chris Avila and Chad Ochocinco down the line? Sound off in the comments below!