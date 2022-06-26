Fighters React To Chris Curtis Outlasting Vieira At UFC Vegas 57

Rodolfo Vieira had clearly made some improvements since his last fight, but Chris Curtis ended up walking away with a unanimous decision in a highly anticipated middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 57.

On paper the fight appeared to be a traditional striker vs. grappler matchup, but Vieira showed off an improved striking game that allowed him to win the first round. The Brazilian’s cardio also appeared to hold up better than his previous UFC bouts, but ultimately Curtis’s body work and airtight takedown defense allowed “The Action Man” to win rounds 2 and 3.

This fight kicked off the main card of UFC Vegas 57 and was one of the event’s most anticipated matchups. Most people didn’t expect it to go the distance, but plenty of fighters enjoyed the the action.

Chris Curtis takedown defense is onnnnnn point #UFCVegas57 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 26, 2022

Chris Curtis slicker than a snicker. #UFCVegas57 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) June 26, 2022

Chris Curtis just pitched a shutout against a WORLD champion grappler.



HE IS A TOP 10 FIGHTER IN THE WORLD LETS GOOOO @Actionman513 — Jay Perrin (@Joker_Gang35) June 26, 2022

Action Man, Those body shots are just RUDE!! #UFCVegas57 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 26, 2022

These body shots from Curtis are naughty 😮‍💨 #UFCVegas57 — 𝘾𝙤𝙙𝙮 "No Chin" 𝙂𝙖𝙧𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙩 🌟 (@JDP38x) June 26, 2022

Curtis always had great body shots! Going against an opponent who can fade I love this sprawl and pepper the body game plan! #UFCVegas — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2022

Although the decision ended his finishing streak, this win puts Chris Curtis at 3-0 to start his UFC career and was his eighth-straight win dating back to 2020.

