Ciryl Gane Eying Interim UFC Heavyweight Title With Tuivasa Win

Ciryl Gane is eying an interim UFC heavyweight title fight if he gets past Tai Tuivasa.

Gane will take on Tuivasa at the UFC’s France debut on September 3. It will be Gane’s first fight back since losing his UFC heavyweight title opportunity against ex-teammate Francis Ngannou.

The former interim UFC heavyweight champion dropped his unification bout with Ngannou at UFC 270 in January. Now, he’ll take on Tuivasa, the No. 3-ranked heavyweight in the UFC currently on a five-fight win streak.

Speaking to Daily Star Sport, Gane discussed what he’d like next with a potential win over Tuivasa. He appears to have his eye on an interim title fight due to Ngannou’s current contract issues with the UFC.

“I don’t know what is the exact plan for the UFC, but for me, I think the next fight for my career will be an interim title fight.

“Of course, at the moment Francis has the belt, and there is also Stipe Miocic versus Jon Jones. My mission, my goal remains to go for the belt, and I hope I win this fight against Tuivasa and after we progress.”

Gane’s loss to Ngannou in January marked the first of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. With a big win over Tuivasa, Gane certainly could make the case for an interim title fight if Ngannou still hasn’t settled his negotiations with the UFC.

Or, perhaps, he could be first in line to welcome Ngannou back to the Octagon upon his return.

What do you think about Ciryl Gane calling for an interim UFC heavyweight title fight? Let us know in the comments!