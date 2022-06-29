Civil Lawsuit Filed Pertaining To Cain Velasquez Case

The case involving Cain Velasquez and alleged child molester Harry Goularte is ongoing, but new details about Goularte have emerged via a civil complaint.

The complaint was filed in California’s Santa Clara County and was recently acquired by MMA Junkie. The allegations listed mention not only Goularte, but also his mother Patricia Goularte and her business Patty’s Childcare. While the plaintiff in the complaint was anonymous, the initials included matched those of Velasquez’s son.

The document alleges a number of sexual abuses suffered by the victim from 2021-2022. It also claims that Goularte’s mother, his stepfather Paul Bender, and all of the staff at the daycare should be held responsible for allowing the behavior to occur.

“Despite the warnings, observations, and signs of inappropriate behavior and conduct, Harry, at all times, remained permitted to reside on the property of Patty’s Childcare.”

Harry Goularte is alleged to have molested Velasquez’s 4-year-old son at his mother’s daycare.

While none were of the same nature as this current allegation, MMA Junkie found that Patty’s Childcare had 10 previous state violations dating back to 2018. The violations are notable for the fact that they concern proper staffing for the number of children in the school, as well leaving children unattended inside while staff were in the backyard.

MMA Junkie also received an email statement from Attorney Warren Paboojian, who represents the plaintiff in the civil complaint.

“The defendant should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” Paboojian wrote. “His terrible acts of abusing (my) client should (receive) the harshest criminal punishment available by law. The daycare facility should never operate again, And the owner should be held accountable both civilly and criminally for her neglect. This daycare has a history of neglect when it comes to following state laws pertaining to child safety and care.”

Velasquez remains behind bars after his request for bail was denied a second time in May. The former UFC heavyweight champion shot at a vehicle containing Goularte after reportedly learning that he’d sexually assaulted a family member. Bender was a passenger in the car with Goularte and was injured during the incident.

If found guilty of attempted murder, Velasquez could face a sentence of at least 20 years in prison.

What’s your reaction to the most recent development in the ongoing case involving Cain Velasquez?