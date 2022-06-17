PFL 4: Collard vs. Martinez Takes Place Live Tonight On ESPN

The second round of this year’s Professional Fighters League regular season is set to get underway tonight and MMA News will be right here to bring you the results and highlights!

The headliner will see Clay Collard taking on Alexander Martinez.

After the completion of the first go-around, the lightweights and light heavyweights are set to return for their sophomore outings of 2022. They’ll take to the PFL cage again tonight inside Atlanta’s OTE Arena.

Lightweights and Light Heavyweights put on a SHOW at PFL 1 🔥



Second Half of the Regular Season Begins June 17 on ESPN & @ESPNPlus #2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/ex48uT1hlq — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 18, 2022

The card includes a host of widely recognized names looking to better their chances of playoff qualification.

In the main event spot, Clay Collard (21-9-1) will headline for the second time this season. Having spoiled the debut of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in 2021, the 29-year-old played a similar role at PFL 1 last month, outpointing Jeremy Stephens in a three-round war that will be worthy of its inevitable place in the Fight of the Year conversation at the end of 2022.

Opposite Collard as he looks to at least double his three-point tally on June 17 will be Alexander Martinez (9-2-1). The Paraguayan opened his 2022 PFL account with a unanimous decision victory over Stevie Ray last time out.

The other PFL 1 headliner, former UFC veteran Stephens (28-20-1), will be opening the PFL 4 main card. If he’s to record his first victory in his new promotion, and snap his seven-fight run without a win, he’ll have to get past “Magic” Myles Price (11-8). The Irishman also lost his matchup at this year’s curtain-raiser, falling via first-round submission against Pettis, who will be competing next on June 24 against Scotland’s Ray.

Elsewhere on the main slate, 2021 PFL Lightweight Champion Raush Manfio (16-3) will look to continue the momentum from his come-from-behind TKO win against Don Madge when he shares the cage with fellow opening-round victor Olivier Aubin-Mercier (14-5).

Meanwhile, last year’s light heavyweight titleholder Antonio Carlos Jr. (14-5-2) has been paired with PFL Challenger Series winner Bruce Souto (15-4). While “Cara de Sapato” will be looking to add to the six points he secured courtesy of a 29-second submission at PFL 1, “Soldado de Cristo” will look to register his first points in the promotion at the second time of trying.

Check out all the fights set for tonight’s PFL 4 along with the viewing information below!

Preliminary Card – 7PM ET/4PM PT (ESPN+)

Marthin Hamlet vs. Josh Silveira (light heavyweight)

Robert Wilkinson vs. Viktor Pesta (light heavyweight)

Emiliano Sordi vs. Delan Monte (light heavyweight)

Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held (lightweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (light heavyweight)

Main Card – 10PM ET/7PM PT (ESPN & ESPN+)

Clay Collard vs. Alexander Martinez (lightweight main event)

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Bruce Souto (light heavyweight)

Raush Manfio vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (lightweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Myles Price (lightweight)

Which fight are you most looking forward to at PFL 4?