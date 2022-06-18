PFL 4 Results & Highlights: Martinez Tops Collard, Stephens Victorious

The next round of this year’s Professional Fighters League regular season took place tonight and MMA News will be right here to bring you the results and highlights!

The headliner saw Clay Collard taking on Alexander Martinez.

After the completion of the first go-around, the lightweights and light heavyweights returned for their sophomore outings of 2022.

The card included a host of widely recognized names who looked to better their chances of playoff qualification.

In the main event spot, Clay Collard (21-9-1) headlined for the second time this season. Having spoiled the debut of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in 2021, the 29-year-old played a similar role at PFL 1 last month, outpointing Jeremy Stephens in a three-round war that will be worthy of its inevitable place in the Fight of the Year conversation at the end of 2022.

Opposite Collard was Alexander Martinez (9-2-1). The Paraguayan opened his 2022 PFL account with a unanimous decision victory over Stevie Ray last time out.

The other PFL 1 headliner, former UFC veteran Stephens (28-20-1), opened the PFL 4 main card against Raush Manfio.

You can peep some of the highlights below!

Jeremy Stephens def. Myles Price

Alexander Martinez def. Clay Collard

Clay lets his hands go and gets a takedown with plenty of time in round 1!#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/b5nBfx4Q2Q — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

What A Round! Collard & Martinez are bringing the action! Round 2 up now!#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/rxzrAvo7Kk — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

MARTINEZ LOCKS IN A CHOKE!

COLLARD SURVIVES! THE CROWD IS ON THEIR FEET#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/1GsWfV42IZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

Guillotine attempt by Martinez! Collard gets out! 2 minutes left in the round!#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/eDGpCW86Qd — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

PFL 4 Quick Results

Check out the quick results from PFL 4 below!

Preliminary Card – 7PM ET/4PM PT (ESPN+)

Josh Silveira def. Marthin Hamlet via TKO (strikes): R1, 3:27

Nate Jennerman def. Jake Childers via submission (rear-naked choke): R2, 2:00

Robert Wilkinson def. Viktor Pesta via TKO (punches): R1, 3:03

Delan Monte def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (punches): R1, 1:32

Natan Schulte def. Marcin Held via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Omari Akhmedov def. Teodoras Aukstuolis via submission (arm-triangle choke): R2, 2:50

Main Card – 10PM ET/7PM PT (ESPN & ESPN+)

Alexander Martinez def. Clay Collard via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Bruce Souto via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Raush Manfio via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Jeremy Stephens def. Myles Price via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

