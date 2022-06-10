Conor McGregor Purchases Another Dublin Pub

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has purchased another Dublin pub.

The Currency is reporting that McGregor quietly purchased the pub from some local businessman. McGregor confirmed this by taking to Twitter, retweeting The Currency’s article and captioning it with “The town is mine! And my town is your town”.

This adds to the two pubs McGregor already owns: The Black Forge Inn in Crumlin and The Marble Arch in Drimnagh. While things may not have gone exactly McGregor’s way in the Octagon as of late, he’s certainly doing well for himself on the business end of things.

He sold his majority stake in Proper 12 whiskey for a reported €497million to Proximo Spirits. The deal keeps McGregor as the face of the brand. He reacted to the deal with the following.

“Wow!! In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world! A HUGE step for Proper No.

“Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company’s history! Thanks to my Irish Whiskey fans all across the globe!

“Proper Twelve is my baby for life, and I am just warming up the barrels here! What I have in store for you all will not only take Proper Twelve to the absolute pinnacle of Irish Whiskey!

“But of all spirits! Next stop – Worldwide domination!!! I wake up each day with focus, drive, and a commitment to be the best in sport and in business – and the money follows. Never count me out!”

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury suffered in his fight with Dustin Poirier last July at UFC 264. There’s been no official word on when he could return, however, recent rumors suggest we might not see the Irishman fight again until 2023.